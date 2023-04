Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gobo — or burdock root — is a staple of Japanese cooking, usually simmered with carrots to make a lightly flavored side dish that plays well with main dishes of many types.

Raw gobo is sold in most Asian markets and looks like a long, thin tree root. Wash it well and peel it, then slice. For this classic dish, it is very thinly sliced, but the root may also be cut into chunks and braised, as in the Japanese stew, nishime.

If you’re slicing the gobo ahead of time, soak it in water to keep it fresh. Squeeze dry before using.

Kinpira Gobo

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 thin slices ginger

• 2 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

• 2 cups very thinly sliced gobo (burdock root)

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon white sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions:

Heat oil in a skillet or wok over medium-high. Add ginger and let warm in oil until fragrant. Add carrot; stir-fry 1 minute. Add gobo; stir-fry until beginning to soften.

Sprinkle with soy sauce and sugar; toss to mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings. Garnish with sesame seeds.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves 4 as a side dish.

To vary the flavor, sprinkle with chile flakes, add a tablespoon of mirin along with the soy sauce and/or substitute sesame oil for vegetable oil.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including variations): 140 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.