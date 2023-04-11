These desserts are ‘killa’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Churro burgers, churro doughnut shakes and soft serve cones. These are just some of the desserts you’ll find at Rissaz Killa Konez. Read more

Churro burgers, churro doughnut shakes and soft serve cones. These are just some of the desserts you’ll find at Rissaz Killa Konez. You can find this dessert trailer popping up at different events around Oahu, according to business owner Marissa Mackenzie.

“We officially opened last May,” she says. “I had a mindset to open an ice cream truck because we are limited here on the West side — in terms of ice cream trucks and shops — so I built a trailer.

“We were originally supposed to scoop ice cream, but I changed it to soft serve and added churros and other items that go well with ice cream to the menu,” she adds.

The business specializes in lactose-free ice cream in 32 flavors like mint chocolate, fudge brownie, pink cotton candy, salted caramel and more.

“Ube is our best seller, along with cookie butter and fudge brownie,” Mackenzie says.

One of the newest menu items is the churro burger ($10), which comprises two churro buns that are lightly coated in cinnamon sugar, choice of ice cream flavor and a topping. Shakes are a customer fa vorite. They feature any ice cream flavor, dairy-free whipped cream, a cherry and a topping — ranging from Oreos and sprinkles to mochi bites and brownies — of choice. If you love chocolate, go for the churro Oreo bomb ($10), which includes three mini Oreo-filled churros, vanilla ice cream and Oreo crumbles.

Of course, the business’s signature dessert is its Killa cone ($10), which include a waffle cone, ice cream flavor of choice, two toppings and a cherry.

“You get about six ounces of ice cream in the cone,” Mackenzie says.

Stay updated with the dessert business’s location via Instagram (@rissazkillakonez). Previous pop-up events include What the Truck at Waikele and Night Market at Pearl Country Club.

“It’s been almost a year since we opened,” Mackenzie says. “We will be opening our second truck at the end of this month, so we will be at two different locations on the same day. It won’t be a trailer — it’ll be an actual food truck size — so stay tuned.”

Rissaz Killa Konez

Various locations

Phone: 808-636-6833

Instagram: @rissazkillakonez

How to order: In person or via phone

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted only