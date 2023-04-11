These desserts are ‘killa’
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
- Updated 4:44 p.m.
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Killa Cone ($10) made with caramel and Butterfingers
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Ashley DeMello-Santiago and Marissa Mackenzie of Rissaz Killa Konez
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Cotton Candy Killa shake ($10)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Dessert burgers
Killa churro burger ($10) with vanilla soft serve and Fruity Pebbles
