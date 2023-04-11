comscore These desserts are ‘killa’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
These desserts are ‘killa’

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:44 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Killa Cone ($10) made with caramel and Butterfingers

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Ashley DeMello-Santiago and Marissa Mackenzie of Rissaz Killa Konez

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Cotton Candy Killa shake ($10)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Dessert burgers Killa churro burger ($10) with vanilla soft serve and Fruity Pebbles

Churro burgers, churro doughnut shakes and soft serve cones. These are just some of the desserts you’ll find at Rissaz Killa Konez. Read more

