Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

This chinatown café carries classics

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 4:17 p.m.

  • PHOTOS BY NADINE KAM

    Peanut butter and condensed milk-filled French toast ($8.99)

    Ovaltine French toast ($9.99)

    Shrimp wonton noodle soup ($12.95)

    Sliced pork chops over spaghetti with tomato sauce ($14.95)

    Deep-fried chicken wings ($12.95)

    Oodles of noodles Beef chow fun ($13.95) is simple but satisfying.

Welcome to part two of my coverage of the cha chaan teng phenomenon that in recent months has set the foodie community abuzz. Read more

