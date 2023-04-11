This chinatown café carries classics
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 4:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTOS BY NADINE KAM
Peanut butter and condensed milk-filled French toast ($8.99)
PHOTOS BY NADINE KAM
Ovaltine French toast ($9.99)
PHOTOS BY NADINE KAM
Shrimp wonton noodle soup ($12.95)
PHOTOS BY NADINE KAM
Sliced pork chops over spaghetti with tomato sauce ($14.95)
PHOTOS BY NADINE KAM
Deep-fried chicken wings ($12.95)
-
PHOTOS BY NADINE KAM
Oodles of noodles Beef chow fun ($13.95) is simple but satisfying.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree