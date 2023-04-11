comscore Cirque du Soleil planning new show in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cirque du Soleil planning new show in Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • COURTESY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL A Cirque du Soleil performer balances above the “Water Bowl” in one of Cirque’s shows.

  • COURTESY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Above, a view of the “Water Bowl,” which is part of a Cirque du Soleil show.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER At top, Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil creative director, left; Makanani Sala, wife of Cirque du Soleil cultural creative producer Aaron Sala; Eric Grilly, Cirque du Soleil president of resident and affiliate shows; Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi; and Jeff Wagoner, Outrigger Resorts and Hotels president and chief executive officer, were on hand Monday at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort in Waikiki.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Outrigger Hospitality Group have some high- flying news: They’ve entered into a joint venture that will add Hawaii next year to Cirque’s shortlist of destinations with shows in residence. Read more

