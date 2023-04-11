Keiki Day returning after 3-year hiatus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Parents and Children Together (PACT) and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser have announced the return of Keiki Day following a three-year hiatus.

The special-edition Keiki Day newspaper will be distributed May 9 featuring winners from the Keiki Day creativity contest.

“We are excited to bring back Keiki Day this year to celebrate all of Hawaii’s children and families,” said Ryan Kusumoto, president and CEO of PACT, in a news release. “Keiki Day creativity contest will showcase a glimpse of what inspires our keiki as they imagine Hawaii’s future. I look forward to seeing the creative entries from our talented keiki artists.”

Oahu students grades K through 12 are encouraged to submit original stories, poems and other creative writing or artwork on the theme “Inspire Hawaii’s Future.” Winners will receive cash prizes, and their creative work will be featured in the special Keiki Day edition of the newspaper, distributed at schools and designated locations on Oahu.

Submissions must be original work with written material no longer than 350 words and artwork no larger than 18 by 24 inches. The entry deadline is 4:30 p.m. April 19. Email and mail-in paper entries are accepted. For more information or to download the entry form, visit keikiday.pacthawaii.org.