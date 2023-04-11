comscore Measles case confirmed in Oahu resident | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Measles case confirmed in Oahu resident

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

State health officials Monday said a case of measles has been confirmed in an unvaccinated Oahu resident upon his return from traveling internationally. Read more

