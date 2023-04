Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ulupono has announced that two new members have joined the team in newly created positions:

>> Michael Colon has joined Ulupono as director of Energy. Colon has more than 10 years of experience in the energy sector, having served three years as commission counsel at the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission before joining Hawaiian Electric Co. in 2013. He most recently worked as HECO’s manager of electrification of transportation, policy and program development.

>> Jeremy Kimura has been appointed director of fresh water. For the past 16 years, Kimura dedicated his career to protecting and managing our islands’ freshwater resources, serving on Hawaii’s Commission on Water Resource Management.

