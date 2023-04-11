Pole replacement to affect traffic in Kakaako

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing poles along Kamani and Waimanu streets in Kakaako through Wednesday, requiring lane closures and/or restricted street parking in the area.

The work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All lanes will be closed today on Waimanu Street approaching Kamakee Street from Queen Street behind Hawaii Gas, and no street parking will be allowed. Driveways to area businesses also will be closed.

On Wednesday all lanes will be closed on Kamani Street between Kawaiahao and Queen streets, with no street parking allowed. Parking also will be restricted near the intersections of Kamani and Kawaiahao streets, and Kamani and Queen streets. Driveways to some businesses will be inaccessible, and parking will be restricted at the lot at 524 Kamani St.

Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work zones, according to Hawaiian Electric. Flagmen and special-duty police will direct traffic and pedestrians. Motorists should expect traffic delays in the surrounding areas and use alternate routes when possible.