comscore Priced-out Hawaii residents check out of paradise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Priced-out Hawaii residents check out of paradise

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Hawaii’s high cost of living continues to drive residents such as Bria Frazier away from the islands. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Michael Colon and Jeremy Kimura

Scroll Up