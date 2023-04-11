Shark attack victim still in hospital

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 58-year-old man bitten on the right leg by an 8-foot tiger shark while surfing Sunday in waters off Kewalo Basin remains hospitalized with severe injuries.

A GoFundMe page created by family members to raise funds for medical expenses said Mike Mo­rita was surfing at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when the attack occurred.

The severity of Morita’s injuries resulted in the loss of his right foot, the family said on the GoFundMe page.

He is expected to undergo another surgery later this week.

“His spirits are high and he has accepted his injury. He is embracing the challenges that he will face ahead and with God, his family, and his friends by his side he will remain positive and get through this,” family members said on the page.

Family members said Morita has been surfing in waters off Kewalo Basin for about 40 years.

Some family members and friends who turned to social media described Morita as a humble and understanding man.

Surfer Eric Kagawa, who does not know Morita personally, wished him a speedy recovery. “I hope the guy is OK,” said Kagawa, 45, of Hawaii Kai, as he stood on a walkway with his bike Monday morning, watching small waves at the surf breaks at Kewalo Basin.

Fellow surfers who came to Morita’s aid reported a shark “acting aggressively” in the area, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated Morita and took him in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Honolulu Ocean Safety posted shark warning signs at Kewalo Basin Park soon after the shark attack. Ocean Safety personnel and officers of the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were seen patrolling the waters on personal watercraft Monday morning.

The shark warning signs were removed Monday afternoon after Ocean Safety gave the all-clear.

To assist with Morita’s medical expenses, visit GoFundMe at 808ne.ws/mikemorita.