Shark attack victim still in hospital
Hawaii News

Shark attack victim still in hospital

  By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

A 58-year-old man bitten on the right leg by an 8-foot tiger shark while surfing Sunday in waters off Kewalo Basin remains hospitalized with severe injuries. Read more

