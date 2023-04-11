UH’s Martinez earns conference honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii softball’s Izabella Martinez won her first career Big West Conference Field Player of the Week award after hitting .700 and leading the Rainbow Wahine to a series win at Cal Poly this past weekend.

The sophomore catcher went 7-for-10 at the plate, leading Hawaii (24-14, 7-5 BWC) to back-to-back wins to open the three-game series. Martinez tallied a career-best three hits twice, in the first and third game. She racked up a pair of extra bases hits, a double and a solo home run. Martinez was also a standout defensively, throwing out two Mustangs runners trying to steal second base.

Martinez leads the Wahine with a .373 batting average with a team-best 38 hits and seven doubles. She is second on the team with 27 RBIs. Martinez also leads the conference and is ranked No. 5 in the NCAA in avoiding strikeouts, with just three in 102 at-bats.

The Rainbow Wahine have garnered six Big West weekly honors this season, as Martinez joined Mya’Liah Bethea (Field Player of the Week), Key-annah Campbell-Pua (Pitcher of the Week, two-time Freshman of the Week), and Millie Fidge (Freshman of the Week).