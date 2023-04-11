comscore UH’s Martinez earns conference honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Martinez earns conference honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.

Hawaii softball’s Izabella Martinez won her first career Big West Conference Field Player of the Week award after hitting .700 and leading the Rainbow Wahine to a series win at Cal Poly this past weekend. Read more

