Seven weeks into the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, Maui no kai oi.

The Sabers rolled to a three-game sweep of Lahainaluna and also took over the No. 1 spot, edging Kamehameha by one point. Maui (14-1, 9-0 MIL) had collected more first-place votes than Kamehameha in two previous weekly polls but couldn’t get past the Warriors.

This time, the two powerhouses split the first-place total with five each from the panel of coaches and media. Only one of the voters has Maui below No. 2 on their ballot.

Kamehameha lost to Saint Louis on Thursday but nudged into first place to complete the ILH regular season when Saint Louis lost to Damien on Saturday. Kamehameha rallied from a 5-2 deficit to beat Punahou 8-5 in eight innings that day to secure an automatic state-tournament berth.

The rest of the Top 10 had some slight reshuffling, with Baldwin moving up to No. 7, trading places with Campbell, which lost to Pearl City on Saturday.

Kailua lost to Kalani on Wednesday and dropped out of the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

April 10

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maui (5) (14-1, 9-0 MIL) 93 2

> def. Lahainaluna 7-1, Thursday

> def. Lahainaluna 4-0, Friday

> def. Lahainaluna 6-3, Saturday

> next: vs. Baldwin, Thurs.-Sat.

2. Kamehameha (5) (16-5-1, 10-4 ILH) 92 1

> ppd. Punahou, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> lost to No. 3 Saint Louis 7-2, Thursday

> def. No. 8 Punahou 8-5 (8 inn), Saturday. KS wins ILH regular season and automatic state-tournament berth

> next: TBD

3. Saint Louis (14-6-1, 9-4-1 ILH) 78 3

> ppd. Damien, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha 7-2, Thursday

> lost to Damien 4-1, Saturday

> next: TBD

4. Mid-Pacific (19-6, 9-5 ILH) 61 4

> ppd. Pac-Five, Tuesday, 330 p.m., Goeas

> lost to Maryknoll 6-2, Thursday

> def. Pac-Five 15-2 (5 inn), Saturday

> next: TBD

5. Hilo (8-0, 7-0 BIIF) 60 6

> vs. Kohala, Monday, Wong

> def. KS-Hawaii 2-1, Thursday

> won at Konawaena 5-3, Saturday

> next: at Hawaii Prep, Monday

> next: at Pahoa, Friday

6. ‘Iolani (15-7-1, 7-5-1 ILH) 46 5

> ppd. vs. Maryknoll, Monday, 6 p.m., CORP

> lost to No. 8 Punahou 4-2, Thursday

> ppd: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday, CORP

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Monday, CORP

> next: TBD

7. Baldwin (9-7-1, 8-1 MIL) 34 9

> def. King Kekaulike 2-1, Thursday

> def. King Kekaulike 4-1, Friday

> def. King Kekaulike 8-0, Saturday

> next: vs. Maui, Thur-Sat

8. Punahou (12-8, 8-6 ILH) 32 8

> ppd. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> won at No. 5 ‘Iolani 4-2, Thursday

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 8-5 (8 inn), Saturday

> next: TBD

9. Campbell (10-5, 7-1 OIA) 22 7

> won at Mililani 5-2, Wednesday

> lost to Pearl City 6-4, Saturday

> next: vs. Aiea, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

10. Waiakea (9-3, 6-2 BIIF) 18 10-t

> def. Kealakehe 10-0, Monday

> def. Hawaii Prep 7-0, Saturday

> next: at KS-Hawaii, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Kailua (No. 10-t).