Moanalua’s ‘Big 3’ represent present, future in Hawaii volleyball
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua senior volleyball stars Kai Rodriguez, left, Zack Yewchuk, and Justin Todd have signed to play for the University of Hawaii next season.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Moanalua boys varsity volleyball team is 27-3 this season and was ranked No. 6 in the USA Today Super 25 before suffering a five-set loss to Punahou on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree