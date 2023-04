Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a fourth week in a row, the Campbell Sabers are No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

Coach Shag Hermosura’s squad collected all 13 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Sabers routed Pearl City 17-2 in four innings last week and are 8-0 in OIA West play (11-0-2 overall).

Campbell will take on No. 2 Waianae today at McKinley’s Tiger Softball Stadium. Waianae (12-1-1, 8-1 OIA West) was the top team in the rankings before losing to Campbell 7-0 on March 18.

The next four spots in the Top 10 are occupied by ILH squads: ‘Iolani, Kamehameha, Maryknoll, Punahou. The four spots that round out the poll are filled by OIA teams.

The ILH playoffs began Monday and resume Wednesday with tournament semifinal matchups. Top seed and regular-season winner ‘Iolani has already secured a state-tournament berth.

April 10

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (13) (11-0-2, 8-0 OIA) 130 1

> won at Pearl City 17-2 (4 inn), Tuesday

> next: vs. Waianae, today, 6 p.m., McKinley

> next: vs. Mililani, Thursday, 6 p.m., McKinley

> next: TBD

2. Waianae (12-1-1, 8-1 OIA) 117 2

> won at Kapolei 13-0 (5 inn), Thursday

> def. Pearl City 11-0 (5 inn), Saturday

> next: vs. Campbell, today, 6 p.m., McKinley

> next: TBD

3. ‘Iolani (14-3-1, 10-2 ILH) 102 3

> won at No. 4 Kamehameha 10-9, Monday

> lost to No. 6 Maryknoll 9-6, Wednesday

> next: vs. Maryknoll/Mid-Pacific winner, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

4. Kamehameha (15-4-2, 8-4 ILH) 93 4

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 10-9, Monday

> def. Mid-Pacific 15-0 (5 inn), Thursday

> next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

5. Maryknoll (11-8, 6-6 ILH) 60 6

> won at Mid-Pacific 10-2, Monday

> def. No. 3 ‘Iolani 9-6, Wednesday

> lost to No. 7 Punahou 12-4, Saturday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: at ‘Iolani, Wednesday (if MS wins on Mon)

6. Punahou (13-12, 6-6 ILH) 55 7

> def. Mid-Pacific 17-2 (5 inn), Wednesday

> won No. 6 Maryknoll 12-4, Saturday

> next: at Kamehameha, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

7. Mililani (13-4-1, 4-4 OIA) 51 5

> lost to Leilehua 9-8, Saturday

> next: at Kapolei, today, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Campbell, Thursday, 6 p.m., McKinley Stadium

> next: TBD

8. Kaiser (16-6-2, 9-1 OIA) 34 9

> def. No. 8 Moanalua 4-0, Monday

> def. Kaimuki 12-2 (5 inn), Wednesday

> next: vs. Kalani, today, 3 p.m.

> next: at Castle, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: TBD

9. Kalani (16-6-1, 9-1 OIA) 23 10

> def. Kailua 15-0 (4 inn), Thursday

> next: at Kaiser, today, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Moanalua, Thursday, 3 p.m.

> next: TBD

10. Moanalua (8-4, 8-2 OIA) 20 8

> lost at No. 9 Kaiser 4-0, Monday

> def. Roosevelt 8-0, Thursday

> next: vs. Kaimuki, today, 3 p.m.

> next: at Kalani, Thursday, Kilauea Park

> next: TBD