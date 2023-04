Scoreboard – April 11, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte Championship, pro-am, all day at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Sand Island field No. 4. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kailua at Castle; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Campbell vs. Waianae, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Waipahu vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi District Park field; Radford at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Hawaii Baptist II at Punahou II, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Tournament, final, Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Campbell; Waipahu at Kapolei; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Radford; Waianae at Pearl City. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Varsity II girls: playoff for overall championship, Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kalani vs. Farrington at Joey DeSa Field; Castle at Kailua; Kaiser at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Pearl City, 3 p.m.; Aiea at Campbell, 3 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Mililani, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4.

OIA Division II: Radford at Kaimuki; Waialua vs. Kahuku at Kahuku District Park; Waianae vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park; McKinley at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte Championship, first round, all day at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination Tournament, Punahou at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Mid-Pacific/Maryknoll winner vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field No. 2. Games start at 4 p.m.

ILH Varsity II: playoff, if necessary, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 5.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Waipahu vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kalaheo, 6:10 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kailua, 7:20 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

Tennis

OIA Team Championships

Boys Varsity

Moanalua 3, Kaiser 1

Girls Varsity

Mililani 3, Kaiser 0

ATP Monte-Carlo Masters

Monday; At Monte Carlo, Monaco

Men’s Singles; Round of 64

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Cameron Norrie (11), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Neth., def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Ivan Gakhov, Russia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (14), Australia, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 5-7, 7-6 (10), 6-1.

Baseball

OIA

At Kahuku

Kahuku 10, Radford 2

W—Mason Vargas. L—Caden Noble.

Leading hitters—RAD: Wendell Harrison 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 HR. KAH: Malakai Vendiola 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaulana Judd-Au 1-4, 3 RBIs; Mason Vargas 1 run, 2 RBIs.

ILH

At CORP

‘Iolani 12, Maryknoll 2

W—Trent Ihle. L—Kory Chu.

Leading hitters—IOL: Kaimana Lau Kong 1 run, 2 RBIs; Travis Ujimori 2 RBis; Brandan Wada 2-4, 1 runs, 1 RBI; Bruin Agbayani 2-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI. MS: Noah Bernal 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Noah Nakaoka 1-2, 1 RBI.

Softball

ILH

At Sand Island

Maryknoll 7, Mid-Pacific 1

W—Karlie Espinoza. L—Daynna Mekaru.

Leading hitters—MPI: Aly Uemoto 2-3, 1 RBI. MS: Palehua Silva 1-2, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Jenna Sniffen 1-1, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 1 HR; Karlie Espinoza 2-4, 1 RBI; Briana-Lynn Sarae 1-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI.

At Punahou

Pac-Five 15, Punahou II 14

W—Kylie Oshita. L—Chaz Mokiao.

Leading hitters—P5: Elyse Yoshioka 2-5, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Milan Ah Yat 1-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Chloe horikawa 1-5, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Kate Iida 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 HR. PUN: Halle Sele 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chaz Mokiao 2-5, 3 RBIs; Lelei Kimsel 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tiffanie Chang 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kalena Lee 2-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI.

Volleyball

College meN

NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Hawaii (16) 321 24-2 1

2. UCLA (6) 312 25-2 2

3. Penn State 284 22-3 3

4. Long Beach State 271 18-3 4

5. UC Irvine 238 16-8 5

6. BYU 213 16-6 7

7. Grand Canyon 195 21-6 6

8. Stanford 177 13-10 9

9. Pepperdine 153 16-11 8

10. Ball State 118 18-8 11

11. Ohio State 103 19-9 13

12. Loyola-Chicago 85 21-6 10

13. Southern California 74 8-15 12

14. CSUN 34 12-13 15

15. Charleston 21 22-4 14

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Princeton 11; Concordia Irvine 5; Daemen 4; Lewis 4

Dropped out: none

OIA

Boys Varsity

Kaiser def. Kaimuki 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25

Castle def. Kalani 25-13, 26-27, 25-23,

23-25, 22-20

Farrington def. Kailua 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Kahuku def. Anuenue 25-9, 25-22, 25-7