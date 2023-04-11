Stephen Tsai: Tanking should never be an option in pro sports

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2015, now-retired linebacker James Harrison drew attention when he took away his sons’ participation trophies, insisting they only should be rewarded with hardware for winning a championship. Read more

The gesture was harsh, and somewhat hypocritical. During his 15 seasons in the NFL, Harrison earned $6.3 million in roster bonuses and $100,000 for a workout bonus, essentially being rewarded for participating.

Participation and attendance are important in the working world. It is key to a speeding-violation case for a police officer to show up at the hearing. It is vital to anyone calling AAA for a tow from a dark and isolated area. And it is important in professional sports, where fans pay large amounts of money to watch players play. The worst shots are the ones not taken, according to motivational speakers, and, duh, you can’t compete — and entertain — if you don’t play. (My son-in-law and his best friend spent thousands of dollars to travel to Green Bay to watch their beloved Packers play the Detroit Lions on New Year’s Day 2012. Having secured home field throughout the playoffs the week before, the Packers held out quarterback Aaron Rodgers. OK, OK, Matt Flynn threw six touchdown passes, but still …)

The debate was intensified last Friday when the Dallas Mavericks, mathematically in the hunt for a berth in the NBA’s play-in round, opted to sit All-Star Luka Doncic for the final three quarters and other healthy players, including Kyrie Irving, for the entire game. The loss eliminated the Mavericks from postseason consideration, but allowed them to retain a protected top-10 draft pick that would have gone to the New York Knicks. The indication was the Mavericks tanked, believing it was better to have a first-round pick in the coming NBA Draft than take their chances on a title run in the playoffs.

Tanking — or the appearance of it — is the inevitable option of pro leagues rewarding the teams with the worst records to earn the best picks in the ensuing draft.

In 1984, the Houston Rockets spiraled toward the regular season’s end, earning the No. 1 pick that was parlayed into the selection of center Akeem “The Dream” Olajuwon. Two things of note: 1) That draft’s third pick was Michael Jordan, and 2) Olajuwon would eventually change his first name to the natural spelling Hakeem, making him the player to be named later.

Three years later, the San Antonio Spurs, ahem, stumbled their way to the No. 1 overall pick, which became Tim Duncan. The Spurs won five NBA titles with “The Big Fundamental.”

The Philadelphia 76ers’ build-through-the-draft strategy of striving for first by being the worst even had a name: “The Process.”

Fans of the Miami Dolphins suggested “Tanking for Tua” with the hope of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finding his way to South Florida. That strategy was alleged in former head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the Dolphins. On the other hand, SOJ — same old Jets — did not lose enough to draft quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

The NBA has tried measures to reduce tanking, such as several versions of a lottery system and expanding the playoff pool. But the Mavericks still preferred to keep a projected No. 10 overall pick than face the New Orleans Pelicans in Wednesday’s play-in tournament. The Mavericks and Pelicans split their four games this season. Of the past seven No. 10 picks, five were traded and Thon Maker (2016) plays in China.

One solution would be to scrap the draft and go with a free-agent system. Here’s how it would work for the NFL:

>> Every division’s fourth-place team would have, say, $50 million to bid on college prospects. The third-place teams would have $42 million, down to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs having $25 million.

>> For a two-week period, teams could make offers to prospects. The last-place Houston Texans could use their entire allotment on $25 million offers to quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson, or spread out the $50 million among 12 players.

>> After the two-week period, teams can sign any prospect to a minimum salary for a first-year pro.

The proposal creates a free market in which players can maximize their earnings. It would give, say, a successful team like the San Francisco 49ers a chance to compete for a top prospect. A highly regarded player still could join a team that exhausted its allotment, but probably only at the minimum salary.

Whatever solution is reached, tanking for talent should no longer be an option.