comscore Column: First responder campus a sound investment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: First responder campus a sound investment

  • By Karl Kim
  • Today
  • Updated 9:46 p.m.
  • Karl Kim

    Karl Kim

A bold plan to build a state-of-the art first responder training and technology center in Mililani has emerged. This campus offers key benefits to our first responders and many of us working on community resilience. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Army trains from Hawaii to Alaska

Scroll Up