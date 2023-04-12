Letter: Regulate mopeds and e-bikes like motorcycles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are more locals and tourists using mopeds and electric bicycles to get around Oahu, as this is a mode of cheap transportation. They operate their vehicles on roadways as if they were on a motorcycle, and a lot of these people do not know or disregard the rules of the road.

There are younger operators who do not possess a driver’s license and some operators who go through intersections on red lights, ride more than two abreast, pack people, do “wheelies,” impede traffic by not complying with speed limits, do not use turn signals and conduct other illegal procedures.

If moped or electric bicycle operators cause an accident and are at fault, they should have insurance to cover the damages that result.

It’s time for our legislators to enact laws that require moped and electric bicycle riders to have a motorcycle operator’s driver’s license and no-fault insurance to operate and use our roadways. The number of people using these cheap modes of transportation will keep increasing and that will result in more accidents.

Therefore, mopeds and electric bicycles need to be regulated in the same manner as a motorcycle.

Charles Lee

Kailua

