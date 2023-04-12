Letter: Tax deductions benefit rich, penalize poor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m disappointed to see that two especially bad Trump-era tax provisions have not been changed by President Joe Biden:

>> For the rich: The business income deduction, in which owners of companies, real estate investment trusts and publicly traded partnerships can deduct 20% of their income as a deduction, in addition to the standard or itemized deductions.

>> Against the poor: Deletion of the unreimbursed employee business expense deduction. This used to include things like uniforms, union dues, per diem for truckers, tools and supplies, and more.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

