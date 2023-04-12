Letter: Trump shows there is a first time for everything

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Everybody knows the indictment of Donald Trump topped the news worldwide, and almost every media outlet said that it is unprecedented in U.S. presidential history. True!

However, it is unprecedented only because what should have been done a long time ago was not done until now. Richard Nixon should have been indicted without Gerald Ford’s infamous and disgraceful pardon. Bill Clinton should have been indicted for his perjury. It just happens to be Trump who enjoys the honor of owning a new place in history.

After all, there is first time for everything, and when it comes to justice and the public interest, the sooner the better. I hope Special Counsel Jack Smith and Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis follow suit to Make America Just Again.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

