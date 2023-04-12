Editorial | Letters Letter: Trump shows there is a first time for everything Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Everybody knows the indictment of Donald Trump topped the news worldwide, and almost every media outlet said that it is unprecedented in U.S. presidential history. True! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Everybody knows the indictment of Donald Trump topped the news worldwide, and almost every media outlet said that it is unprecedented in U.S. presidential history. True! However, it is unprecedented only because what should have been done a long time ago was not done until now. Richard Nixon should have been indicted without Gerald Ford’s infamous and disgraceful pardon. Bill Clinton should have been indicted for his perjury. It just happens to be Trump who enjoys the honor of owning a new place in history. After all, there is first time for everything, and when it comes to justice and the public interest, the sooner the better. I hope Special Counsel Jack Smith and Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis follow suit to Make America Just Again. Kyongnok Min Kapolei EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Lack of police presence shocking in Mililani