Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Get ready for a new Cirque du Soleil on the Strip — no, not Vegas, but the Waikiki strip. Read more

Get ready for a new Cirque du Soleil on the Strip — no, not Vegas, but the Waikiki strip.

Cirque du Soleil, known for its high-flying acrobatic shows, is teaming up with Outrigger Hospitality Group to bring a Hawaii-themed show to the heart of Waikiki via a multiyear residency. Show opening is targeted for December 2024, after a state-of-the-art renovation of the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel showroom.

This harkens back to Waikiki’s showroom heyday decades ago, when hotels invested in such venues and performance acts. In addition to the anticipated audience draw, more local jobs in this entertainment sector are promised, and that’s a good thing.