2 held in alleged California-to-Kauai cocaine ring

Two members of an alleged California-to-Kauai cocaine marketing operation were arrested last week after federal agents intercepted a courier at the Lihue airport who was allegedly paid $8,000 a trip to fly drugs packed in suitcases.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration learned that Steven Ng, 39, was “suspected of trafficking large sums of controlled substances — cocaine” between California and Kauai, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed Friday.

On April 3, agents got a tip that Ng had booked an April 4 flight from Los Angeles that would arrive in Lihue later that day.

After making sure Ng got on the flight, agents set up surveillance at the airport in Lihue and confirmed that Ng checked a bag, according to the complaint.

After the flight landed, agents watched Ng deplane and walk into the baggage claim area. After waiting for about 15 minutes, Ng left the baggage claim area without his checked luggage. Agents intercepted him and asked whether he would be willing to speak with them, according to the complaint.

Ng told them he had cocaine in his suitcase. Agents went with Ng to grab his bag. After picking up his suitcase, Ng consented to a search.

DEA agents allegedly recovered 2 kilograms of cocaine from Ng’s suitcase.

Ng allegedly told investigators that he carried three suitcases of cocaine into Hawaii on three separate occasions within the past year, according to the complaint.

Ng said he was paid $8,000 a trip to serve as a cocaine courier. The man who allegedly bought the cocaine Ng was bringing to Kauai was 65-year-old Daniel Moke. Moke previously “purchased large sums of controlled substances — cocaine,” according to separate criminal complaint filed Friday.

A “cooperating defendant,” Ng told federal agents that a cocaine delivery of 2.5 kilograms was scheduled for Moke on April 5.

Ng allegedly made a recorded phone call to Moke and set up a time to exchange the drugs for money.

Moke and Ng agreed to meet on Kauai, and when they did, Moke allegedly gave Ng $34,000 “in exchange for what he believed to be cocaine.” Moke was arrested and allegedly told agents that he previously “purchased cocaine from the cooperating defendant’s source of supply — the aforementioned third party — on multiple occasions” during the course of the past year.

Moke also allegedly told agents that he paid for the cocaine when he got it.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aislinn Affinito, who is prosecuting the case, declined comment. Moke’s attorney, Randall K. Hironaka, declined comment. Ng’s attorney, Benjamin R.C. Ignacio, declined comment. Moke and Ng are scheduled for detention hearings today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield.

Moke is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Ng is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.