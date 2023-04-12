comscore 2 held in alleged California-to-Kauai cocaine ring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 held in alleged California-to-Kauai cocaine ring

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two members of an alleged California-to-Kauai cocaine marketing operation were arrested last week after federal agents intercepted a courier at the Lihue airport who was allegedly paid $8,000 a trip to fly drugs packed in suitcases. Read more

