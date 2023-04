Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii and First Hawaiian Bank have been recognized by Forbes magazine among the World’s Best Banks.

The banks were selected by Forbes based on a methodology evaluating each financial institution’s excellence. Over 45,000 customers across 27 countries were involved in the survey.

Bank of Hawaii was ranked 64th and First Hawaiian 72nd in the U.S. Respondents were asked to rate banks in which they had opened a checking or savings account on the topics of trust, customer service, digital service, financial advice and terms. The 2023 list is available on the Forbes site, forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-banks.