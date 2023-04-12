comscore Drunken driving threshold bill is pulled over for a check | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Drunken driving threshold bill is pulled over for a check

  Honolulu Police set up a sobriety check point near the intersection of Ala Moana Blvd and Kamakee.

    Honolulu Police set up a sobriety check point near the intersection of Ala Moana Blvd and Kamakee.

A legislative effort to lower Hawaii’s blood-­alcohol threshold for drunken driving was held up recently to better examine concerns over the proposed change. Read more

