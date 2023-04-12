comscore Hawaii seeks federal funds for $2.1B hydrogen hub | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii seeks federal funds for $2.1B hydrogen hub

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii is now officially in the running to receive close to $1 billion in federal funding to help develop a regional clean hydrogen production and distribution hub for uses including fuel and electricity generation. Read more

