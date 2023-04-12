Hawaii seeks federal funds for $2.1B hydrogen hub

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is now officially in the running to receive close to $1 billion in federal funding to help develop a regional clean hydrogen production and distribution hub for uses including fuel and electricity generation.

The Hawaii State Energy Office announced Tuesday that it met Friday’s deadline to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Energy for the project involving a consortium of public and private partners after the federal agency encouraged 33 of 79 interested parties to submit applications based on concept papers the department received by Nov. 7.

Hawaii’s plan is to develop a $2.1 billion project that would use renewable energy sources to produce hydrogen for use in the state along with military sites on Guam and Kwajalein Atoll, according to the Energy Office.

One particular focus is to supply hydrogen fuel to heavy-duty ground transportation, maritime and aviation industries.

The Department of Energy is offering up to $7 billion to help establish six to 10 hubs producing clean hydrogen as a foundation for a national hydrogen energy network that would help the country realize a goal by the Biden administration to have a carbon-free electrical grid by 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

Winning plans are expected to be selected this fall. If Hawaii’s plan is among those picked, federal funds would be available in four phases over 10 to 12 years, with each phase of work needing to satisfy requirements for subsequent stage funding.

Federal funding sought under Hawaii’s plan is under $1 billion, and the total project cost of $2.1 billion would be supplemented by the state’s private and public partnership.

In a statement, Gov. Josh Green said a successful Hawaii bid could be “a real game-changer” that launches hydrogen technology as a key part of a diversified and integrated economic portfolio, and that the proposal has been beneficial even if not selected.

“Regardless of the outcome, we now have a much clearer picture about how hydrogen will be part of Hawaii’s future as we expand our portfolio of energy resources,” he said.

Mark Glick, the state’s chief energy officer, said in a statement that an excellent plan was submitted, and he extended gratitude to dozens of collaborating organizations for their contributions.

About 20 team members are involved in the plan, including Hawaiian Electric, Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, Puna Geothermal Venture, Hawaii Gas, the state Department of Transportation, the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute at the University of Hawaii, the National Renewable Energy Lab, Swiss-based energy firm Hitachi Zosen Inova and New York-based hydrogen development firm Enso Infrastructure.