Kokua Line: Aren't electronic insurance cards allowed? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Aren’t electronic insurance cards allowed?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Question: A friend of mine was recently stopped for a speeding ticket. When asked by HPD for proof of insurance, they presented an electronic card on their phone. However, the officer said it wasn’t a valid form of insurance. Wasn’t a law passed by the Legislature allowing the use of electronic insurance cards? Read more

