Program that helps chronic homeless seeks financial relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Program that helps chronic homeless seeks financial relief

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sand Island Treatment Center intake supervisor Tyrone Spears, left, lead tech Cathy Ahana-Rose and Administrator Kevin Konishi stand in one of the client rooms. They are all former clients of the program who returned to help others.

    Sand Island Treatment Center intake supervisor Tyrone Spears, left, lead tech Cathy Ahana-Rose and Administrator Kevin Konishi stand in one of the client rooms. They are all former clients of the program who returned to help others.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sand Island Treatment Center lead tech Cathy Ahana-Rose walks on the second floor of the Iwilei facility, which has 123 beds for homeless clients.

    Sand Island Treatment Center lead tech Cathy Ahana-Rose walks on the second floor of the Iwilei facility, which has 123 beds for homeless clients.

The city in November 2021 forced Hawaii’s original and oldest substance abuse treatment center to move, and the Sand Island Treatment Center now hopes to get financial relief from $36,000 in monthly lease and utility costs to continue to help chronically homeless clients who often suffer from mental health and substance abuse issues. Read more

