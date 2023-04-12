comscore 8 UH basketball players make grade | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

8 UH basketball players make grade

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Three Hawaii men’s basketball players and five women’s players received Big West all-academic recognition for the winter sports season on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
Volleyball champion Warriors drawing a crowd
Next Story
Scoreboard – April 12, 2023

Scroll Up