Hawaii Beat | Sports 8 UH basketball players make grade By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:29 p.m. Three Hawaii men's basketball players and five women's players received Big West all-academic recognition for the winter sports season on Tuesday. Bernardo da Silva (marketing), Kamaka Hepa (master's in finance) and Beon Riley (business management) were honored for the Rainbow Warriors. Olivia Davies (psychology), McKenna Haire (marketing), Meilani McBee (public health), Kallin Spiller (communication) and Lily Wahinekapu (interdisciplinary studies) were recognized for the Rainbow Wahine. To be eligible for the all-academic team, student-athletes have to maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, complete one full academic year at the member institution prior to the season for which the award is being received and competed in at least 50 percent of their team's contests.