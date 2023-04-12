Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball, tennis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Tennessee junior shortstop missed the final two games of the series against No. 3 Florida with what Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said was an injury to the back side of his body, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. Ahuna missed the first eight games due to an NCAA issue regarding his transfer from Kansas. He’s hitting .288 with five homers and 21 RBIs.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The Cal sophomore catcher finished 4-for-12 with two walks, a double, a homer, two runs and three RBIs as the Golden Bears were swept by Stanford over the weekend.

>> Nu’u Contrades, Saint Louis ’22: The Arizona State freshman third baseman belted his seventh home run of the season in a 4-1 victory over Washington State on Saturday to sweep the series.

>> Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State freshman shortstop went 4-for-11 with two homers, three RBIs and five runs scored and was hit by a pitch twice as the Hornets won two of three against Utah Valley over the weekend.

>> Kalae Harrison, Punahou ’20: The N.C. State junior second baseman finished 2-for-5 with two walks and an RBI and was hit by a pitch in two losses to No. 2 Wake Forest on Sunday.

>> Konnor Palmeira, Kamehameha-Maui ’20: The Cal State Bakersfield junior first baseman singled in a run for his only hit in the series in a 3-2 loss to Hawaii on Saturday.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo, Kailua ’18: The Tarleton State senior third baseman finished 4-for-11 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs in three losses to Stephen F. Austin over the weekend.

>> Mason Hirata, Waiakea ’22: The Nevada freshman shortstop finished 3-for-9 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored as the Wolfpack lost two of three to UNLV over the weekend.

>> Ka’ala Tam, Maryknoll ’21: The Oregon Tech sophomore left fielder went 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base to help the Owls earn a split in a four-game series with a 12-2 victory over Corban on Saturday.

>> Korrey Siracusa, Mililani ’18: The Oregon Tech second baseman hit in the leadoff spot in all four games against Corban and finished 6-for-14 with two doubles, two walks and six runs scored.

>> Jordan Hara, ‘Iolani ’18: The East Texas Baptist senior designated hitter went 4-for-8 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of LeTourneau on Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Alison Takamiya, Punahou ’20: The George Fox junior closed with a 3-over 75 to win the UC Santa Cruz Spring Invite by one shot on Sunday. Takamiya, who finished the tournament at 4-over 148, bogeyed four of her first five holes on Sunday before finishing with nine pars and an eagle. Takamiya has won back-to-back tournaments after winning individual medalist honors at the NWC Spring Classic a week earlier.

SOFTBALL

>> Maia McNicoll, Maryknoll ’18: The Northwest Nazarene senior broke the school’s career home run record with the 38th of her career, a solo shot in the third inning of a 3-2 win over Western Washington in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. The senior outfielder is hitting .321 this season with eight doubles, nine homers and 35 RBIs, which all lead the team.

>> Primrose Aholelei, Kaiser ’19: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander started two games and threw shutouts both times in wins over Texas A&M-Commerce over the weekend. She combined to allowed seven hits in 12 innings with one walk and 15 strikeouts to improve to 13-9 this season.

>> Kai Barrett, ‘Iolani ’19: The Cal Poly junior, who plays both catcher and first base, went 2-for-9 with a two-run double and scored a run as the Mustangs lost two of three to Hawaii over the weekend.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona, Baldwin ’22: The Utah Tech freshman left fielder finished 4-for-9 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs in a three-game sweep of Seattle over the weekend.

>> Lauren Almeida, Kamehameha-Maui ’21: The Utah Tech sophomore shortstop went 3-for-7 with three walks, a double, two runs and two RBIs against the Redhawks.

>> Mackenzie Kila, Mililani ’22: The East Carolina freshman third baseman hit a two-run homer and scored twice in a 7-6 loss to Houston in the finale of a three-game series on Saturday.

>> Carys Murakami, Maryknoll ’22: The Cal State Northridge freshman second baseman doubled and scored a run in a 5- 2 win over Cal State Fullerton in the series opener on Friday.

>> Keila Kamoku, Kamehameha ’21: The Ole Miss sophomore second baseman finished 3-for-9 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored as the Rebels lost two of three to No. 15 Kentucky over the weekend.

>> Darian Kanno, Mid-Pacific ’21: The Hiram (Ohio) sophomore, who was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time last week, finished 4-for-8 with a double, two stolen bases, three RBIs and a run scored in two losses to Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday. Kanno finished 3-for-7 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in a doubleheader split with Marietta on Monday.

>> Fayth Kawamura, Roosevelt ’21: The Hiram (Ohio) sophomore shortstop went 2-for-5 with a triple and a walk against Marietta.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Ryo Minakata, Hawaii Prep ’19: The Boise State senior clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles, then clinched a 4-0 team win over Air Force with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 6 singles on Saturday. Minakata won 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and earned a point with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles in a 7-0 victory over Eastern Washington later in the day to help the Broncos improve to 18-4 with their 11th straight victory.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Emma Luna, Punahou ’22: The Connecticut College freshman scored three goals in a 14-3 loss to Brown on Saturday.

>> Jacsen Donohue, Baldwin ’20: The Cal Lutheran junior scored a goal and added an assist in a 12-7 senior day win over Occidental on Saturday.

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.