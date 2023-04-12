comscore Punahou edges ‘Iolani in ILH second-place tiebreaker match | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou edges ‘Iolani in ILH second-place tiebreaker match

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’ celebrated after scoring a point during the second set against ‘Iolani. The Buffanblu held off the Raiders to win in four sets by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 28-26.

Kahale Clini pounded 21 kills as Punahou rallied for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 win over ‘Iolani on Tuesday in an ILH second-place tiebreaker match at Father Bray Athletic Center. Read more

