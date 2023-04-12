Punahou edges ‘Iolani in ILH second-place tiebreaker match
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’ celebrated after scoring a point during the second set against ‘Iolani. The Buffanblu held off the Raiders to win in four sets by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 28-26.
