UH's Mouchlias wins national player of the week award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH’s Mouchlias wins national player of the week award

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias hammered a kill past UC Irvine’s Hilir Henno, left, and Doug Dahm during the second set of Saturday’s match. Mouchlias had 35 total kills while hitting .466 against the No. 5-ranked Anteaters as the No. 1-ranked Warriors won both matches.

Dimitrios Mouchlias enters the final home series of his University of Hawaii volleyball career with his second AVCA National Collegiate Men’s Player of the Week award. Read more

