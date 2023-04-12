UH’s Mouchlias wins national player of the week award
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Updated 12:36 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias hammered a kill past UC Irvine’s Hilir Henno, left, and Doug Dahm during the second set of Saturday’s match. Mouchlias had 35 total kills while hitting .466 against the No. 5-ranked Anteaters as the No. 1-ranked Warriors won both matches.