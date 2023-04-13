Nine of Oahu’s 10 red-light cameras will be live by Friday

The red-light safety camera at McCully and Algaroba streets will begin issuing warnings on Friday, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Once activated, DOT said, 9 out of 10 intersections for the two-year pilot program will be in operation. The camera at McCully and Algaroba will issue warnings for 30 days before switching to citations.

The first red-light safety camera was installed at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street, which began issuing citations Nov. 20.

The penalty for a first-time, red-light running violation is typically $97 on Oahu, but can range up to $200.

The pilot’s purpose is to determine if automated enforcement of red-light running can reduce crashes and injuries. DOT said based on available data from 2015 to 2020, red-light running or disregard of traffic signals resulted in 1,879 crashes statewide.

DOT reminds Oahu motorists that red-light running will be automatically enforced at the sites.

To date, more than 2,000 citations, and more than 700 warnings have been issued.

DOT provided the following status of the 10 sites:

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Palama Street, live for citations as of Nov. 20

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Liliha Street, live for citations as of Dec. 12

>> Vineyard Boulevard/Nuuanu Avenue, live for citations as of Jan. 6

>> Pali Highway/Vineyard Boulevard, live for citations as of Jan. 26

>> Pali Highway/School Street, live for citations as of Jan. 28

>> Likelike Highway/School Street, live for citations as of April 10

>> S. King St./Ward Ave., pending

>> Kapiolani Boulevard/Kamakee Street, live for warnings as of March 22

>> S. Beretania/Piikoi streets, live for warnings as of March 29

>> McCully/Algaroba streets, live for warnings April 14

To learn more, visit hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program.