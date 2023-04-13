Letter: For your peace of mind, stop listening to TV ads

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here’s another way to relieve stress and improve your health when you’re on the “other” social media (“You could reap health benefits by cutting back social media use,” Star-Advertiser, April 10).

Whether you’re watching your favorite cable program or driving in your car, when a commercial comes on, turn the volume off. Ninety-nine percent of the garbage being pushed in advertising you don’t need regardless of how much the advertising says you do. It’s just a bunch of noise, and noise adds stress to our lives.

Finding good programming on cable TV is hard enough without having to listen to the ceaseless barrage of mindless advertising trying to separate you from your money.

So I think it’s time to be more interactive and more responsible with the information that is pumped into our brains every day by the “other” social media. When advertising is played, get in the habit of muting the volume. Listen to the birds. Play with the kiddies. Pet the dog. This will immediately reduce your stress and is far better for you than listening to a bunch of noise.

Bret Hill

Ewa Beach

