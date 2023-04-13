comscore Off The News: Blood-alcohol level for DUI stays same | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Blood-alcohol level for DUI stays same

  • Today
  • Updated 8:05 p.m.

Hawaii won’t be lowering its blood-alcohol threshold for a drunken-driving charge during this legislative session, although a bill doing so sailed through the Senate. Rep. David Tarnas, chair of the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee, held the bill to allow for more consideration. Read more

