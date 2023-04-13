Off The News: Blood-alcohol level for DUI stays same

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii won’t be lowering its blood-alcohol threshold for a drunken-driving charge during this legislative session, although a bill doing so sailed through the Senate. Rep. David Tarnas, chair of the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee, held the bill to allow for more consideration.

Senate Bill 160 aimed to lower the blood-alcohol concentration triggering a charge of driving “under the influence of an intoxicant” from 0.08% to 0.05%. Only Utah, among the states, has a limit as low. Depending on Tarnas’ findings, SB 160 could be brought up for a hearing next year, the second part of the Legislature’s biennial term.