comscore Government wants 30-month sentence for ex-union officer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Government wants 30-month sentence for ex-union officer

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

The 64-year-old former executive officer of the Hawaii Longshore Division should spend the next 30 months in federal prison and pay a $150,000 fine after he was found guilty of falsifying records and embezzlement that cost his union $95,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

