Kokua Line: Can I store car on the street?

Question: Can I leave my car on the street during the storage period that allows skipping annual registration fees?

Answer: No. The vehicle must be stored on private property, not parked on the city street, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services.

You’re referring to the special exemption from annual registration fees for vehicles that are officially reclassified from “street legal” status to “stored on private property” for an extended repair or restoration. You must file a form with the city before storage begins stating where the vehicle will be kept; the vehicle’s registration must be current at the time. For detailed instructions, go to 808ne.ws/3jYqqFp.

Q: Who can we thank for the colorful fish murals along Kalanianaole Highway? They are such an improvement from graffiti that had been spreading. I see people out there working on them and want to mahalo them but can’t stop in traffic.

A: The Na ‘Anae Holo Mural Project with artist Ran Noveck was organized by Ann Marie Kirk, founder of the website maunalua.net, which is dedicated to the cultural history of East Oahu.

Go to the website to donate to the project, or to volunteer to help paint or to ask that your private wall fronting Kalanianaole Highway be covered with a mural at no cost to you.

The murals depict the historical winter migration of ‘anae (mullet) that “would holo (travel) from Pu‘uloa (Pearl Harbor) around O‘ahu. They would travel east along the coastline and travel to Loko I‘a o Maunalua (Maunalua Fishpond). This went on for centuries, but because of modern changes to the ecology of the oceans of O‘ahu, this once majestic and historic run no longer takes place,” the website says. “To honor the ‘anae holo for the centuries they did this run, and the ‘anae who fed our ancestors in Hawai‘i, Maunalua.net and artist Ran Noveck are creating murals along Kalanianaole Highway starting at Kahala and going into Maunalua representing the ‘anae’s famed travels. The murals will be thematically the same sharing the amazing story of the ‘anae holo. And the murals also tie our communities together through the story of the ‘anae holo that touched all the waters in East O‘ahu.”

Organizers hope the murals will deter graffiti “tagging” that has been a problem on private property along Kalanianaole. If the murals are defaced, Noveck will repair them, the website said.

Kirk is delighted by the public’s response to the murals so far, and hopes they inspire residents and visitors to learn more about the area’s vibrant culture and history.

Q: Were the mayor’s town hall meetings recorded? I missed the one I wanted to go to in Mililani.

A: Yes, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s series of town hall meetings across Oahu are being recorded and posted on YouTube; find a link to the recording of the April 6 meeting you missed at oneoahu.org/townhall. The mayor is less than halfway through the schedule of 11 meetings, with the East Oahu town hall for residents of Kahala, Aina Haina, Niu Valley and Hawai‘i Kai scheduled for tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria of Kalani High School, at 4680 Kalanianaole Highway.

Mahalo

Thank you to the kind gentleman who helped me when I needed help. I was panicked when I couldn’t start my car. I couldn’t turn the key in the ignition. He took time to help me start my car and also told me what to do if it should happen again. Thank you for your kindness and patience helping this old lady. — Many thanks, D.K.

