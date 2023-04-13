Study warns of Molokini islet overuse
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:02 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY WHITNEY GOODELL / NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
The white tongue jack, a shy species that had not been seen within Molokini’s submerged crater before, moved into the area after a few months of no tourism due to the pandemic.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree