Study warns of Molokini islet overuse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Study warns of Molokini islet overuse

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • COURTESY WHITNEY GOODELL / NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC The white tongue jack, a shy species that had not been seen within Molokini’s submerged crater before, moved into the area after a few months of no tourism due to the pandemic.

    The white tongue jack, a shy species that had not been seen within Molokini’s submerged crater before, moved into the area after a few months of no tourism due to the pandemic.

A new study of the marine life at Molokini islet suggests the popular snorkeling destination off Maui is being overused and in need of additional management to improve not only ecosystem health but also the visitor experience. Read more

