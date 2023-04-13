comscore Rowe promoted to associate head coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rowe promoted to associate head coach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii soccer’s Kaula Rowe has been promoted to associate head coach after two years as an assistant coach with the program, head coach Michele Nagamine announced on Wednesday. Read more

