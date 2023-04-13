Rowe promoted to associate head coach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii soccer’s Kaula Rowe has been promoted to associate head coach after two years as an assistant coach with the program, head coach Michele Nagamine announced on Wednesday.

Rowe has held major roles in recruiting and game planning for the Rainbow Wahine over the past two seasons after joining the program prior to the start of the 2021 season. In her first year with the program, three Wahine players were named to All-Big West Teams. In 2022, four Wahine players earned All-Big West honors.

During Rowe’s time on staff, the Wahine have also thrived in the classroom, with a combined 26 players earning Big West Academic Honor Roll recognition. Six players also were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team following the 2022 season.

Rowe, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, spent time in Alaska as the executive director of the Wasilla Youth Soccer Association and head coach of the Bartlett High School girls soccer team before returning to Hawaii. Rowe was a three-time Anchorage School District Coach of the Year at Bartlett.

Rowe also coached the San Antonio United Soccer Club, earning Coach of the Year honors in 2014. Rowe served as head coach at Chaminade from 2009-2012 before heading to the mainland.

Before becoming a coach, Rowe was a standout player at the collegiate level for the University of Nevada, where she remains the program’s all-time leading goal scorer.