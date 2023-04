Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is misfitting that the University of Hawaii baseball team’s fastest player — outfielder Naighel Ali‘i Calderon — grew up on an island set to aloha time.

Lanai is so slow-paced it does not have a fast-food restaurant. “No McDonald’s,” Calderon said. “No big chains. All local shops.”

Family-styled meals are served at Cafe 565, whose menu — written on a white board — ranges from kalbi to pork cutlet to five types of home-made calzones.

The best surf is wintertime off Manele Bay.

Hale Keaka Lanai Theater is a biplex, with two screens and buttered popcorn that earns an ono rating.

Everything is unlocked — cars, front doors, hearts.

“What makes Lanai special is the family atmosphere,” Calderon said. “Lanai is what made me ‘me.’”

It is where Calderon learned hard work from his grandfather “Papa” — Conrado Calderon — whose farm included billy goats, ducks, chickens. “Lots of eggplant, bitter melon, fruits and vegetables that catered to the Filipino culture,” Calderon said.

Charlie Calderon made sure his two sons stayed active during their free time. “My dad was the one who made me get off the couch,” Naighel Calderon said.

Calderon and teammate Kane Tubera used to run the one-mile perimeter of Lanai City to be under the weight limit to play Pop Warner football. They eventually found the run to be an enjoyable start to a day. “We would always run bright and early,” Calderon said.

When he was 8, Calderon fell hard for baseball. He spent hours at what was nicknamed Little League Field, the small field near Dole Park. “I was there day in, day out,” Calderon said. “When nobody was there, I would hit baseballs by myself.”

He also appointed himself as the groundskeeper. “I dragged the field before practices and on game day,” Calderon recalled. “I would literally drag the field by myself (with) the metal sheets that you would pull out, that you would roll out. I took personal pride in it. I loved taking care of the field. It was a pleasure to be on that field.”

Five years ago, Calderon attended a baseball camp at Kailua High. Mike Brown, who was UH’s associate head coach at the time, came away impressed with Calderon’s speed and outfielder skills. “Coach Brownie got my contact information after that camp,” Calderon said. “I had a pretty good showcase. I jumped on the opportunity to come to UH.”

Now a fourth-year ’Bow, 5-foot-9, 170-pound Calderon continues to impress with his speed. He averages 4.2 seconds from home to first, with a personal best of 3.9 last year. He regularly clocks 6.3 seconds in the 60-yard dash.

“I wasn’t born fast,” Calderon said. “It was because my dad always made me enjoy running.”

Calderon was in the ’Bows’ starting lineup the past four games, going 3-for-9 with three sacrifices. He is hitting .455 in six Big West games. Of his bunts, Calderon said: “I like putting guys into scoring position, and having the guys behind me drive them in.”

Calderon has not made an error in 16 chances as a corner outfielder this season. He credits his improved arm strength to long-tossing workouts (up to 280 feet) with center fielder Matt Wong.

“I’m a baseball player because of the guys back home,” said Calderon, singling out his father, older brother Isaac Calderon, Keo Sanchez, Ryan Fauatea and Coop DeRenne. “Coach Coop came to Lanai to help me out,” Calderon said of the former UH coach and professor who held baseball clinics in Lanai City. “He taught me a lot about the game. … Baseball has always been home for me. I grew up playing baseball. The older guys led me down that path. They paved the golden-brick path for me to follow.”

Big West Baseball

At Les Murakami Stadium

UC San Diego (21-10, 10-2 BWC) at Hawaii (14-12, 4-5 BWC)

>> When: 6:35 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 1:05 p.m. Sunday

>> TV: None