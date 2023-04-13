Winds play mind games with golfers in first round
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Bangkok, Thailand, top, blasted out of the ninth hole — her final hole of the day. She holed the shot for a birdie and got a fist bump from China’s Siyun Liu.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Frida Kinhult of Stockholm, Sweden, blasted out of a bunker and holed it for a birdie on the fifth hole during the first round of the Lotte Championship.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Bangkok, Thailand, top, blasted out of the ninth hole — her final hole of the day.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Frida Kinhult of Sweden drove off the fifth tee on Wednesday. She said she used her brain power in the round and said she’ll sleep “pretty good tonight.”
