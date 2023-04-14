Letter: Clarence Thomas needs to leave Supreme Court

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Justice Clarence Thomas accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of benefits from a big-time GOP donor billionaire whom he called a close friend. He poorly tried to excuse his actions, saying that friends advised him there was no need. It’s about his friends.

Under current obscured political conditions, it’s impossible to send him home. Now what to do? Impress upon the Chief Justice John Roberts the need to send him home, to maintain a modicum of respect for that high-level institution. There is not much respect left.

At home, the ethically challenged Thomas can spend his time selecting new and more suitable friends.

Perhaps we can charge him for taxes for undeclared income.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

