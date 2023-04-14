Editorial | Letters Letter: Clarence Thomas needs to leave Supreme Court Today Updated 7:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Justice Clarence Thomas accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of benefits from a big-time GOP donor billionaire whom he called a close friend. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Justice Clarence Thomas accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of benefits from a big-time GOP donor billionaire whom he called a close friend. He poorly tried to excuse his actions, saying that friends advised him there was no need. It’s about his friends. Under current obscured political conditions, it’s impossible to send him home. Now what to do? Impress upon the Chief Justice John Roberts the need to send him home, to maintain a modicum of respect for that high-level institution. There is not much respect left. At home, the ethically challenged Thomas can spend his time selecting new and more suitable friends. Perhaps we can charge him for taxes for undeclared income. Gerhard Hamm Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Help nurses aides afford to work here