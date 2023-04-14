Letter: Marcus ignores rights of the unborn child

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Before she starts naming judges the “worst in America,” perhaps ultra-liberal Ruth Marcus should remember that two lives are affected with each abortion: the woman who has the abortion; and the baby who loses its life (“The worst federal judge in America has a name: Matthew Kacsmaryk,” Star-Advertiser, April 12).

When growing up, I was always taught that one’s rights ended when it affected someone else’s rights. The woman’s “right” to an abortion results in taking another’s life. Liberals like Marcus choose to ignore that fact. Shame on her.

Larry Mendolia

Dallas

