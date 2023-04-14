comscore Letter: Marcus ignores rights of the unborn child | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Marcus ignores rights of the unborn child

Before she starts naming judges the “worst in America,” perhaps ultra-liberal Ruth Marcus should remember that two lives are affected with each abortion: the woman who has the abortion; and the baby who loses its life (“The worst federal judge in America has a name: Matthew Kacsmaryk,” Star-Advertiser, April 12). Read more

