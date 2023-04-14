comscore Letter: Ouster of lawmakers an attack on democracy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ouster of lawmakers an attack on democracy

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After a mass shooting in Nashville that left three children and three educators dead, Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson joined thousands of Tennesseans in a protest in support of gun control laws. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Help nurses aides afford to work here

Scroll Up