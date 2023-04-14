Editorial | Letters Letter: Ouster of lawmakers an attack on democracy Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! After a mass shooting in Nashville that left three children and three educators dead, Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson joined thousands of Tennesseans in a protest in support of gun control laws. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. After a mass shooting in Nashville that left three children and three educators dead, Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson joined thousands of Tennesseans in a protest in support of gun control laws. For that, the far-right Tennessee House of Representatives expelled Jones and Pearson from the state House for violating rules on decorum after they led visitors in the gallery in a chant of “gun reform now.” (A censure is more appropriate than expulsion.) In so doing, they robbed Jones’ and Pearson’s constituents of representation at a critical moment. Jones and Pearson are both young, Black progressives. That’s a bold, outright, senseless, far-right, racist, authoritarian attack on democracy by demanding: For consent, you must collaborate; for comfort, you must condone; for serenity, you must be silent; for convenience, you must allow us to control you. Choo Lak Yeow Waianae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Help nurses aides afford to work here