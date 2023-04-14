Letter: Ouster of lawmakers an attack on democracy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a mass shooting in Nashville that left three children and three educators dead, Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson joined thousands of Tennesseans in a protest in support of gun control laws. Read more

After a mass shooting in Nashville that left three children and three educators dead, Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson joined thousands of Tennesseans in a protest in support of gun control laws.

For that, the far-right Tennessee House of Representatives expelled Jones and Pearson from the state House for violating rules on decorum after they led visitors in the gallery in a chant of “gun reform now.” (A censure is more appropriate than expulsion.)

In so doing, they robbed Jones’ and Pearson’s constituents of representation at a critical moment. Jones and Pearson are both young, Black progressives.

That’s a bold, outright, senseless, far-right, racist, authoritarian attack on democracy by demanding: For consent, you must collaborate; for comfort, you must condone; for serenity, you must be silent; for convenience, you must allow us to control you.

Choo Lak Yeow

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter