Corrections system reform requires more than what any director of the Department of Public Safety (PSD) can do alone.

The Star-Advertiser editorial said that the current system “is dysfunctional in every imaginable way” (“Corrections needs systemic reforms,” Our View, April 11).

PSD director nominee Tommy Johnson pointed out in his confirmation hearing that some systemic changes require funding by the Legislature. The facilities are “crumbling,” “outdated,” overcrowded, unsafe and understaffed. Perhaps the horrible work environment and the staffing shortages are related?

Johnson also pointed out that many inmates need mental health or addiction treatment, not prison. That would require more funds for community treatment programs and for specialty courts for the homeless, mentally ill, addicted, veterans, women and other nonviolent offenders.

The state’s strong commitment, backed by funding, to a safer, more humane rehabilitation-focused corrections system is needed. That kind of system would be more likely to attract committed staff. A rehabilitative corrections system would also lower Hawaii’s unacceptably high recidivism rate and make our communities safer.

Linda Rich

Diamond Head

