Letter: Thomas preaches intolerance for others

Please consider dropping Cal Thomas. He is living in a different world from the current one. Accomplishments our society has made in terms of compassion for others prompts Thomas to quote Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, warning of tolerance as a threat to our society (“Splitting the difference on transgender athletes,” Star-Advertiser, April 11). Read more

