Letter: Thomas preaches intolerance for others

Please consider dropping Cal Thomas. He is living in a different world from the current one. Accomplishments our society has made in terms of compassion for others prompts Thomas to quote Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, warning of tolerance as a threat to our society (“Splitting the difference on transgender athletes,” Star-Advertiser, April 11).

Really? We should get women out of the workplace and back in the kitchen, put gays back in the closet, and bring in morally superior people like Thomas to spew his hate mongering? In the guise of religiosity, no less?

Step on down from Mount Sinai, Cal. He has no place in a family newspaper.

Josh Ziff

Waikiki

