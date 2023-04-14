CPB recruiting for women’s entrepreneur program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank Foundation is seeking female entrepreneurs for its “WE by Rising Tide” program.

The free 11-session program is sponsored by the CPB Foundation and the aio Foundation, in partnership with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the women in our first two cohorts and we are immensely excited to welcome a third group of talented women to help them grow their businesses,” said Susan Utsugi, CPB Group senior vice president business banking. Utsugi is one of the founding members of the WE by Rising Tide program.

The WE by Rising Tide program benefits include financial management acumen to better manage a business; marketing and branding strategies to help a business grow, including individual consultation; and opportunities to network with successful female entrepreneurs and executives.

Travel is provided for neighbor island attendees.

To qualify, applicants’ business must be at least 51% female-owned and be a for-profit entity; the business must be in operation for a minimum of three years and currently open and operational; and the business’s annual revenue must be from $250,000 to $5 million as of 2022.

Applications are being accepted today through May 31. Weekly courses begin Aug. 2 through graduation Oct. 5.

For more information, go to risingtidehawaii.com/women-entrepreneurs.