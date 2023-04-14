comscore Polynesian Voyaging Society to host send-off for Hokule‘a launch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Polynesian Voyaging Society to host send-off for Hokule‘a launch

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hikianalia made its way back to its dock at the Polynesian Voyaging Society marine center on April 4. The canoe’s masts and hale will be added soon.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 The Hokule‘a will be shipped to Alaska via Matson, where it will remain for about a week while the crew participates in community and educational engagements. Then it will head down the West Coast and be joined by the Hikianalia in Seattle. Above, Kamuela Wallace, left, and Noland Keaulana get lines ready on the Hokule‘a.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 The sailing canoes Hokule‘a, left, and Hikianalia arrive in waters off of Sand Island after a two-month voyage.

A send-off for the voyaging canoe Hokule‘a before it is shipped to Alaska to embark on a four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific is planned for Saturday. Read more

