Rearview Mirror: Shaka’s origin evolves through the years as readers chime in

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
    David Sylva and Mayor Frank Fasi exchange shaka signs. Fasi used the shaka extensively in his campaigns, beginning in 1976.

    Lippy called himself the “Shaka Man.” Many agree he gave the thumb-and-pinkie wave the “shaka” name.

    President Barack Obama, top, waved shaka to the Punahou marching band at his 2009 inaugural parade. Some commentators thought he was telling them to “call me.”

On April 7 I wrote about the somewhat obscure history of that thumb-and-pinkie wave we call shaka. It brought in several interesting comments from readers. Here are some of them. Read more

