comscore Retired cop sentenced to probation in sexual assault of girl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Retired cop sentenced to probation in sexual assault of girl

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

A retired 64-year-old Hono­lulu police officer, who had taken a plea deal two weeks before trial in December, was sentenced Thursday to probation for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl living in his Kapolei home. Read more

