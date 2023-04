Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sarah Schubert examined her future while holding onto the present. Read more

Sarah Schubert examined her future while holding onto the present.

The gift, it turns out, is a scholarship to play volleyball at New Mexico Military Institute. Rather than wait out possibilities at the Division I level, she took the money and ran.

“They offered me a full ride off the bat. I’m not paying for anything. I know some people who are pending, but I talked to my dad. Even if it’s a D-I, I don’t know what I’m getting money-wise,” Schubert said. “Are they helping me be where I want to be when I’m 23?”

This way, nobody in her circle will feel the need to make a financial sacrifice for the Kamehameha-Hawaii standout. Schubert is also entertaining the idea of staying in a career track after NMMI by attending one of the military academies. Job security after college is high on her priority list.

“I was looking into going into the Reserves, but when this came up, it’s an amazing option,” Schubert said.

On Wednesday, Schubert flew from Hawaii island to Oahu with her father, Rafael Kiaina Schubert, joining 19 other seniors at the Education 1st National Letter of Intent signing ceremony shortly after sunrise at Moanalua High School.

NMMI may be best known locally as a launching pad for the football career of former Pearl City quarterback Jordan Ta‘amu. He later played at Mississippi and is currently the QB for the DC Defenders of the fledgling XFL.

When Schubert arrives at NMMI in late July, early mornings will be a way of life.

“Wake up early, room checks, formation at 6 a.m. If you don’t have class, you still get up for formation,” Schubert said. “There’s a designated study time for all cadets, which I appreciate. Everybody’s doing the same thing.”

She played for coach Guy Enriques from seventh grade through high school.

“He taught me a lot, especially about the mentality of the game. Being competitive, understanding how to win. He instilled this in us: fight. We have to fight through a lot of stuff, especially in states. When you play for him, you always come back and respond, and get better.”

Her biggest shoutout is for grandfather Wayne Schubert.

“He’s been the person that I’ve modeled my personality after for years. He showed me from a young age how to have a good mindset,” Schubert said.

Kamehameha-Hawaii football player Tobey Lau signed with Montana Western.

“The signing felt like a relief because our hard work paid off and it is an end of a chapter in our book,” he said.

Since football season ended last fall, the linebacker has added 30 pounds and is now 6 feet, 220 pounds. He runs a 4.8 40-yard dash and has been diligent in the weight room with max numbers of 350 pounds on the bench press, 435 in the squat and 495 on the dead lift.

“I’m trying to get up to 230 while keeping my speed,” Lau said. “My dad (Kealii Kukahiko) has been my biggest supporter throughout this journey. He pushed me through all the hard training and anytime things got hard.”

‘Iolani senior Shardae Manewa signed to play soccer for Cal State East Bay. The center back plans to major in biology.

“It was awesome to be celebrated in an environment full of student-athletes and supporting parents and grandparents. Signing is just the beginning and I know there is a lot of work down the road,” Manewa said.

She hopes to become a doctor in orthopedics.

“None of that would be possible without my parents, family, friends and coaches,” Manewa said. “Also, a huge shoutout to ‘Iolani School for every opportunity they have given me in becoming the person I am today.”

Four signees hail from Moanalua: Colin Shimabukuro (cross country, track) signed with Lewis and Clark; Carl Lapurga (cross country, track) signed with Redlands (Calif.); Casey Teruya (cross country, track) signed with Lyon College (Ark.); Ruben Chavez (football) with Western Oregon; and Joshua Sanders (track) with Sacred Hearts (Conn.).